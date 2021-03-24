News

5 Things You Must Consider While Buying Drumsticks According to Diemond Star

Diemond Star is one of the fastest growing drumstick brands in the United States, and for good reason. They create superior drumsticks that can blow away the competition. Here are some reasons that you should switch out your old sticks for a pair of Diemond Star Drumsticks.

They absorb shock.
The company’s drumsticks are made from premium American hickory, which absorbs the shock of the impacts of drumming. “This leads to a better sound and less wrist and arm fatigue,” said founder Landon Hall. “It’s easier to play for a much longer duration with our sticks.”

Their sticks are pitch paired and weight matched.
Sticks that are pitch paired and weight matched sound alike when played together. This leads to a more balanced sound. Other brands don’t bother with this, which can make your drumming sound off. “We know how important it is that your drumming is flawless, and our sticks make that possible.”

Drummers across the globe are choosing the brand.
The Diemond Star brand is quickly growing in popularity, as drummers realize that they offer the best value for the money while sounding amazing. The sticks start at a very fair price, which is a way better bargain than some brands that just aren’t as good. “Once you try our drumsticks, you’ll decide to always stick with Diemond Star.”

They’re highly customizable.
Many drummers want to find a way to make their sticks their own, whether to keep up their style or throw them into an eager crowd. Diemond Star carries an autograph pen that lets you draw on your sticks with ease. You don’t have to pay a ton of money to have sticks engraved or printed; all you have to do is take off the cap and write or draw.

You can enjoy unique and versatile sizes.
No matter how you like to drum, Diemond Star has got you. Their sticks are designed for versatility and allow you to try out new sounds. Their current range of sticks can stand up against even the toughest of competitors.

Diemond Star uses some sizing metrics that you might not be used to, but that’s a good thing! Most of their sizes have a little extra length, which lets drummers get more power, reach, and leverage. “You might be a bit hesitant at first, but once you try these, you’ll never want to use anything else.”

If you want to bring your drumming to the next level, check out Diemond Star. You can buy their products online in many sizes, and you’ll never need another drumstick brand again.

