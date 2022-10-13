Business

5 tips to help young Nigerians start investment journey

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

According to statistics, Gen Z, the demographic group succeeding Millennials, is the most prevalent in Nigeria. One in every four Nigerians belongs to the Gen Z group and they tend to be more financially sophisticated than previous generations. This might be as a result of growing in a recession and watching the financial mistakes made by previous generations. Recently, Covid-19 has even made Gen-Zers more self aware with money. Gen Z adults are the most aware about financial literacy. This is evident as seen in their adoption of technology in becoming savvy-savers, their acceptance of digital banking and knowledge of investment platforms like NFTs, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. Still, most of them who are not investing say it is because they do not know where to start. Here are 5 tips that can help young Nigerians start their investment journey with ease.

Prioritise Investing Money

You can start your investment journey by being deliberate and prioritising a fraction of your income. Most investment professionals advocate that 20% of your income should be put aside as investment. As you build up an investment culture, you can then increase the percentage of your income for investment, without any pressure. You can also automate your investment in line with when you typically receive income such as your pay day. As you allocate some money for expenses, you need to also prioritize investing. And while people tend to associate investing with large sums, the SFS Fund Mobile App which is a AA rated fund and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, debunks that myth as it allows for individuals to begin their investment journeys with as little as N5,000.

Invest in Mutual Fund Investing

in mutual fund presents an easy way to start your investment journey because it is convenient, with built-in diversification that makes investment less volatile and it is managed by experienced fund managers. With Mutual funds, investors get to pool their money, investing in securities such as stocks, treasury bills and money market instruments. Interests made are added to your investment daily allowing you to have a steady stream of income. The SFS Fund is an open-ended collective investment scheme duly registered by the the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (“SEC”). It is a AA rated carefully designed financial planning product that is fit for those who are just starting out when it comes to investing in Mutual Fund.

 

Our Reporters

