5 Ways to Fortify Your Social Media Presence, as per The Hype

When most businesses are struggling to gain and retain a sizeable social media following, Europe’s largest agency, The Hype, has a staggering 2 million followers on its Instagram account. Founders, Dennylo and Ricardo, might have started the company as recently as 2017 but have set up quite the empire since. With the help of solid management and social hypergrowth, The Hype has come a long way. We sat down to discuss what it takes to strengthen your social media presence and noted five actionable insights to help you replicate their digital success.

Study the Competition

When starting out, social media can be confusing. Which platforms to pick? What and how regularly should you post? What engagement rate should you aim for? Most questions can be answered by studying the steps taken by competitors with a somewhat established presence.

Hone Your Reputation Management Skills

Before a brand can take its customer relationship to the next level – the sales level, it needs to establish trust and come off as likable and relatable to its audience. Social media proves to be an excellent way to build such a relationship. Ensure that this is done regularly, with dependable consistency – let followers know that you are there for them.

Use Hashtags Like Your Life Depends on It

Hashtags are a valuable resource – so use them well. Often, companies don’t make good use of this invaluable resource offered by platforms. It is a tool that helps increase brand awareness, visibility, and even following. Use the right hashtags for every post, but also make sure not to overdo it.

Track Your Performance

Closely monitor your social media performance using tools. When engagement rates drop, try to gauge why and take necessary steps to avoid such instances.

Market Your Marketing

“It is no longer enough to be on just one social media platform – to establish credibility and increase visibility, a brand needs to leverage the power of several platforms at once.”, says The Hype. In fact, it is advisable to use one platform to promote your activity on other platforms. Post screenshots of your Tweets on Instagram. Tell your newsletter subscribers about your latest YouTube video. Include links to every social media account in the bio of other accounts – because there is never such a thing as enough brand marketing.

Remember that social media success isn’t achieved overnight. Take a page from The Hype’s social media book and play the long game. Do it right, and you will get there with millions of followers in tow.

 

