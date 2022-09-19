5 Ways to Improve Your Palming Skills in Basketball

Every basketball enthusiast loves the thrill of a dunk. The basketballer coasts into the air and arrogantly slams the ball into the net…yes, we love it that pompous.

Now to successfully dunk a basketball, you need to have excellent ball palming skills. This will help you control the ball better and make it less likely to be stolen from you.

In this piece, we will thoroughly teach you five tips on improving your palming skills!

1. Identify and improve your weak spots

If you want to improve your palming skills in basketball, the first thing you need to do is identify your weak spots. Once you know what areas you need to work on, you can start practising and improving.

One way to identify your weak spots is to ask a coach or another player for feedback. They can watch you play and give you pointers on what you need to work on. Another way to identify your weak spots is to video yourself playing and then watch the footage back. That can help you spot any areas that need improvement. Once you have identified your weak spots, it’s time to start practising.

2. Practice your hand alignment on the ball

The key to successful palming is ensuring your hands are properly aligned on the ball. This will help you grip the ball correctly and prevent it from slipping out of your hands. During this practice, avoid gripping the ball too tightly.

If you grip the ball too tightly, it will be more difficult to control and may slip out of your hands more easily.

Instead, try to relax your grip and let the ball sit comfortably in your palm.

Also, it’s important to be able to palm the ball with both hands so that you can maintain control of the ball even if one hand slips off.

3. Improve your physical fitness

To improve your palming skills in basketball, you need to start by improving your physical fitness. This means working on your strength, endurance, and coordination.

Strength will help you to palm the ball more forcefully. Endurance will help you to keep your hand from getting tired as quickly. Coordination, on the other hand, will help you to better control the ball.

You can improve your physical fitness by doing exercises like push-ups, sit-ups, and squats. You can also try running or playing other sports. The more fit you are, the better your palming skills will be.

4. Practice at game speed

Another notable way to improve your palming skills is to practice at game speed. This means that you should palm the ball as hard as possible while maintaining control.

You can do this by yourself or with a partner.

Practising at game speed is also a good way to work on your technique. Consider practising your palming skills at home as well.

This will help you to get better at controlling the ball. The more you practice, the better your palming skills will become.

Once you have practised palming the ball at game speed, get feedback from a coach or another player. That way, you’ll have the chance for more improvements if required.

5. Work on your lower body shooting mechanics

There are several things you can do to work on your lower body shooting mechanics and improve your palming skills in basketball. One is to make sure you are using the proper technique when you shoot.

This includes maintaining a pose where your feet are separated by a distance equivalent to your shoulder width. Next, you bend your knees, maintaining your elbows.

Another thing you can do is to practice shooting from different distances. This will help you get a feel for how much power you need to use to make the shot.

You can also try shooting with one hand to improve your palming skills. With these traits, you’re good to go in improving your palming skills in basketball.

Conclusion

If you want to improve your basketball skills, then one of the best things you can do is focus on your palming. By improving your palming skills, you can better control the ball and make cleaner passes and shots.

While doing this, practice with both hands. It’s important to be ambidextrous when it comes to palming, so make sure you spend equal time practising with both hands to get positive results.

