5% work slot: Disability Commission seeks sanctions for erring MDAs

The National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD) said it was working with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to sanctions Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that refuse to give five percent work slot to persons with disabilities across the country. The Executive Secretary of the Commission, James Lalu disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during an Inclusion Works Close Out Event, organised by Inclusive Futures, Sightsavers and the UKaid. Lalu noted that the Commission has developed and submitted to the Federal Executive Council an Accessibility Minimum Standard, to evaluate and regulate the way employers deal with persons with disabilities at work places.

According to him, employers, especially federal government’s agencies and parastatals that fail to comply with directives that were issued from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, regarding the five percent employment slot and accessibility for persons with disabilities, would be recommended for disciplinary actions.

He said: “There is a circular from the SGF to all agencies and parastatal of federal government and those who fail to comply with the five percent employment opportunity, we will have no option than to report them to SGF office for proper disciplinary actions. The Commission is monitoring the process and anyone that fails to comply”. Also Speaking, Country Director, Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, disclosed that Inclusion Works Project was receiving deserved attention in Nigeria, because of the urgency required to ameliorate the difficulties which persons with disabilities still face at various work places.

 

Our Reporters

