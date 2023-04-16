5–year Compulsory Service Bill: Outrage by Doctors over bitter pill

In this report, OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI x-rays the views of doctors and other Nigerians on the recent Bill in the House of Representatives, seeking to hold down fresh medical graduates in Nigeria, for at least, five years before they could leave the country

It is becoming a bitter pill to swallow foΔr most Nigeria medical practitioners regarding the bill seeking to compel medical and dental graduates to render five-year compulsory services within Nigeria before being granted full licence to practice. The move is a way of addressing the brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector. This has been generating controversy among some Nigerians and Nigerian doctors. They believe it is not a fair bill considering the harsh conditions doctors and allied professionals are subjected to, in the country.

Their arguments centre on government’s policies they consider unfair and unjust and not favourable to them. They complained that they are frustrated by the consequences of governance failure that has progressively worsened over the past 30 years. The bill, which was sponsored by a member representing Oshodi Isolo II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, was read on the floor of the House last week Thursday. It has created a stir among Nigerians, medical practitioners and even parents and relatives of medical practitioners.

It was titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap. M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to mandate any Nigeria-trained Medical or Dental Practitioner to Practise in Nigeria for a Minimum of Five (5) before being granted a full licence by the Council in order to make Quality health Services available to Nigeria; and for Related Matters (HB.2130).” The Bill proposes that Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioners must work in the country for a minimum of five years before they are granted full licenses.

The Bill was proposed as part of effort to cut down on the increasing number of doctors leaving Nigeria in search of better opportunities abroad. Johnson had argued that it was fair for medical practitioners, who had benefited from taxpayers’ subsidies to undergo mandatory service for a minimum number of years in Nigeria before taking their skills abroad. Majority of lawmakers supported the bill, although some called for flexibility and options in the proposed law. But a member of the House, Uzoma Nkem- Abonta, opposed the bill on the grounds that it amounted to enslavement to tie a doctor down for five years in Nigeria post-graduation before seeking employment overseas. Despite this opposition, a majority voice vote passed the bill for a second reading.

People’s reaction

Dr Oluyemi Ogun, a former Chief Medical Director, Yaba Psychiatric Hospital, said that there was no way the Bill would see the light of the day. “It will not be signed into law. If it is signed, it will not work. There are plenty legislation that are not being implemented. Hence, this will be one of those. It will lead to more corruption as to what the law is trying to prevent may be circumvented.” She said. Ogun added: “How do you train medical personnel and there is nowhere for them to work, yet, you say they should remain in the system. Globalisation has rubbished whatever law they want to pass.

People go to medical schools and are not interested in practicing medicine. What will they do about such people? “It is even basically against the fundamental rights of the doctors. “What the legislators want to do is to throw the country into another round of incessant strikes.” For Dr. Olatunji Idowu, a member and former chairman, Medical and Dentist Consultants Association, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi branch, in a press release he forwarded to Sunday Telegraph dated April 7, 2023, his co-members expressed dismay at the proposed bill, which they considered ‘rude’.

“This bill without making any assumptions about the ill intent from the proposal simply lacks the basic ingredients of good faith in the sense that it is both discriminatory and harsh, to say the least and not in the interest of the people. The following reasons underscore our suggestion that a further consideration for the passage of Bill will amount to a wild goose chase in addressing the challenge of brain drain,” part of the statement read.

The statement explained that the Bill erroneously assumes that only newly qualified Doctors are emigrating from Nigeria. And that they had been calling the attention of policy makers in government and other critical stakeholders to the ongoing massive health sector brain drain. “Our 2022 survey revealed that over 500 consultants were estimated to have left Nigeria over the preceding two years. Along with sister associations in the health sector, we have provided to the appropriate Agencies of Government both useful and practical suggestions on how to remedy the situation.”

The statement faulted the general notion that Nigerian trained medical doctors receive subsidized education. “The idea that Nigerian trained medical doctors receive heavily subsidized education is pure fallacy. Tuition has remained part of the fees paid by every medical student, usually higher than that of non-medical students in most universities. The fact this amount is smaller relative to other countries, especially the developed countries does not amount to subsidy as every graduate who is lucky to get gainfully employed afterwards pay back by earning salaries far lower than their peers in developed countries. The irony is that the generation that had federal and state governments scholarships and meal subsidies on campus are the ones suggesting binding of students, who are self-sponsored.”

A chief medical consultant in one of the Lagos State owned hospitals said: “I am not shocked by this extremely bizzare Bill being hurriedly passed by the House of Representatives but the graveyard silence of the youths that are targets (who rather spend time to have fun on social media), the complacent Medical association and the helplessness of parents, who are struggling to train their children in Nigerian universities in medical field….today, it’s medical students, tomorrow these bunch of charlatans would come up with draconian laws targeting other professions – like serial rapists!….no bill on improved funding of universities to stop ASUU strikes, enabling environment for business enterprise that would stimulate employment and job creation? Dream is turning to nightmare in Nigeria!”

A consultant gynaecologist in a Lagos Hospital also opposed the Bill. According to him: “Young Doctors are poorly paid in Nigeria. Based on this, young doctors decide to leave for regions where they can earn a living wage. And the next thing, government’s solution is to enact a law banning them from leaving for a better pay?!” Obviously, Nigeria is a confused state, according to Dr. Sanya Adebayo, a doctor with a private hospital. She added:“If kleptomaniacs find out they can no longer win elections democratically, they will not abandon kleptomania, they will abandon democracy.

I hope everyone can connect the dots?” “Rather than come up with ideas to better fund healthcare (e.g reduce cost of governance) they decide to enact draconian laws.” For Doctors, it’s a lifelong passion for them. Switching profession is seldomly difficult. The few I have been opportune to work with even as management staff complain bitterly of poor compensation/benefits.” Another Chief Medical Consultant said, “In the time past, our doctors were well taken care of and never had they complained. Why would any graduate not get meaningful employment? Doctors take care of the health of both poor and rich.

The medical program is huge and demands patience and high IQ. Not that other professionals are not relevant but the risk to life upkeep makes it expedient to give doctors differential emolument. Doctors find it difficult to take other jobs and businesses in United Kingdom. The opportunity to be a doctor is open to any deserving person.” Mrs Serah Amechi, a chartered accountant with a government health centre said: “Doctors work hard and earn commensurately, at least living wages. Even the very old and qualified ones earn large. Is it the same for our Chief Medical Consultants here? For your information, in the UK, nurses and newly qualified doctors are equally poorly paid. Those doctors that JAPA shall soon realise that Nigeria is not that bad anyway. They will work their backside out to earn reasonable wages.” Another medical doctor added: “My take on this is simply to equip the hospitals and pay us good salary and not labourers’ wages, so that we will not japa. Go to most US, UK, Europe hospitals and see how Nigerian doctors excel.

I am pained to see how doctors are treated in this country.” One Richie Adedeji said: “Let them address the issue of incessant strikes by doctors before this nonsense obnoxious law. It should be amended accordingly. Truly, we can’t use public funds to train them and the next thing is for them (doctors) to JAPA. Medical and Dental practitioners under the aegis of the Diaspora Medical Associations, had petitioned the National Assembly over the bill seeking to compel medical and dental graduates to render five-year compulsory services within Nigeria before being granted full licence to practice, as a way of addressing the brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector. Also, in another letter made available to New Telegraph dated April 11, 2023, titled ‘Re: A position statement from Diaspora medical associations– Bill seeking to restrict newly qualified medical doctors and dentists from leaving Nigeria,’ was and addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and copied the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe and the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr Tanko Sununu. It was signed by the President, Nigerian Doctors Forum and other necessary bodies of the profession. According to the Association, the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill sponsored by Ganiyi Johnson, which already passed second reading at the House of Representatives last week is counterproductive and will not achieve its intended goal of addressing brain drain in the country. The petition reads: “The bill which purportedly seeks a way to address the adverse effects of brain drain may not be the most effective intervention to resolving the situation. It will be counterproductive and will not achieve its intended goal. “We recognise the problems posed by the exodus of Nigerian medical professionals from our health system including, but not limited to decreased access to health care services, lack of quality care, care delivery deserts the inability to adequately enact healthcare and public health policy due to lack of manpower and leadership resource.” The petition said that the major causes of brain drain include a poor care delivery framework which arise from the failure of investing in the healthcare to foster a conducive environment. It alleged that the system does not promote professionalism, growth, work satisfaction nor a high reliability culture. Other major factors include very poor welfare packages, high level of insecurity, limited opportunities for employment, sub specialty training, sociopolitical and economic instability, according to the petition. Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria had earlier on, advised newly inducted foreign-trained doctors to consider practicing their medical profession in the country, instead of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures. The MDCN said most of the doctors who have migrated to other countries are currently regretting their action due to some of mistreatment especially discrimination they face in the workplace. The Registrar of the council, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, during the induction of 477 foreign-trained medical and dental graduates, comprising 469 medicine graduates and eight dentistry graduates, last Thursday said. “People continue to say that they want to emigrate. If you go out, have a mission. You can avail yourself of the best facilities there in terms of training. But, always remember that there is no other country than your own, and think of coming back. Please, the issue of ‘Japa’ won’t do anybody any good.” Sam Kargbo, SAN, who disagree and termed the Bill as discriminatory against the profession, said; “In a country with this high rate of unemployment? Worse, the policy is discriminatory as it targets only medical graduates. Education in public schools at all levels is subsidized and as such, the argument that Medical students are heavily subsidized does not make sense to me. What the government, and in this case, the lawmakers, should respond to is indictment of the exodus. If Doctors are provided with gainful employment, they will not jump ship. Why are the legislators and Ministers and heads of public institutions or workers in NNPC not leaving their jobs? In any case, the country will recover its investment through remittances.”