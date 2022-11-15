5-year old girl abandoned besides Osun river

A five yearb old girl has been found abandoned beside Oba River in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State. A release signed by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mr Jide Falade, indicated that the case was reported to the Ministry by a good Samaritan on September 29, 2022.

The release explained that all efforts by the Police and the Ministry to locate the relatives of the mother have so far proved fruitless.

Falade therefore appealed to members of the public to assist in locating the parents of the abandoned child or their relatives.

