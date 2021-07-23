50 Boko Haram militants surrender in Cameroon

Fifty former Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to the authorities in Cameroon in the town of Mora, Far North province. This means that over the past two months at least 183 ex-fighters from the militant group have laid down their arms in Cameroon. The Director of the regional demobilisation and reintegration centre in the Far North, Oumar Bichair, told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) he was receiving more and more Boko Haram ex-combatants. The group was founded in North-East more than a decade ago but it expanded its deadly attacks to other countries in the region. The wave of surrenders in Cameroon comes after news of the death in May of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau. He reportedly killed himself during an assault by a rival militant faction.

