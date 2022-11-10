Arts & Entertainments

50 Cent to shoot tv series on Hushpuppi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rapper, movie and TV shows producer, Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, has announced plans to make a tv series off the story of convicted internet scammer, Ramon Abbas – Hushpuppi.

Jackson, who is famed for producing hit tv series like Power, Power Book II, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, amongst others, made the announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday night, writing: “For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon ! GLG🚦GreenLightGang i don’t miss 🎯#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv“

Hushpuppi was recently handed an 11 years and three months’ jail term which will see him remained locked up for nine more years having spent two years behind bars already.

He was arrested for defrauding over 1.9 million people, majority of whom were Americans.

He also pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him.

Meanwhile, Nigerians who follow 50 Cent have expressed mixed feelings over the development.

Musician and relationship counselor, Atewologun Laolu-Ogunniyi, also known as Skukipeeshaun wrote: “Sigh… I’m having mixed feelings! Nollywood how did we let this slip past us? Damn!”

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo also pleaded with 50 Cent to give a Nigerian actor the opportunity to play the character.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

