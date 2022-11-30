News Top Stories

50 countries requested authentication of 490 NECO results in eight months -Registrar

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Examination Council (NECO) Registrar Ibrahim Wushishi has said over 50 countries wrote to the Council requesting the validation and authentication of 490 results and certificates of its candidates between January and August. Wushishi, who spoke at a one-day retreat on the State of Education in Nigeria organised by the Education Correspondent Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, said contrary to belief the Council’s results and certificates are recognized globally.
The Registrar revealed that the Council is conducting examinations in some West African countries. According to him, good politics, policies, programmes, processes and products are the five pillars to transform Nigeria’s education sector bedeviled with challenges, including out-of-school children, basic education, teacher’s training and capacity, education data and planning, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

‘We are on the same page’ — APC govs agree on convention date, zoning formula

Posted on Author Reporter

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) say they are on the same page on issues bordering on the National Convention and zoning arrangement. After meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, said they are in support of the new date for the party’s National Convention. The […]
News

JUST IN: Abaribe joins APGA, resigns as Senate Minority Leader

Posted on Author Reporter

    The haemorrhage of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which started on Wednesday with the exit of one of its presidential aspirants, Mr. Peter Obi, continued on Friday when Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe also dumped the opposition party. Abaribe has now joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on which platform he intends to recontest for […]
News

Four burnt to death, 16 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Four persons were burnt to death while 16 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in lone accident which occurred on Friday, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The accident occurred at 7.50am around Oniworo after Foursquare camp along the highway. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica