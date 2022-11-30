50 countries requested authentication of 490 NECO results in eight months -Registrar

The National Examination Council (NECO) Registrar Ibrahim Wushishi has said over 50 countries wrote to the Council requesting the validation and authentication of 490 results and certificates of its candidates between January and August. Wushishi, who spoke at a one-day retreat on the State of Education in Nigeria organised by the Education Correspondent Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, said contrary to belief the Council’s results and certificates are recognized globally.

The Registrar revealed that the Council is conducting examinations in some West African countries. According to him, good politics, policies, programmes, processes and products are the five pillars to transform Nigeria’s education sector bedeviled with challenges, including out-of-school children, basic education, teacher’s training and capacity, education data and planning, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

