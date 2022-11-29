50 countries requested authentication of 490 NECO results in eight months -Registrar

…says NECO results, certificates globally recognised

The Registrar, National Examination Council (NECO), Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, has said over 50 countries from across the globe have written to the Council requesting for validation and authentication of 490 results and certificates of its candidates, between the month of January and August 2022.

Wushishi, who spoke at a one-day retreat on the State of Education in Nigeria organised by the Education Correspondent Association of Nigeria (ECAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that contrary to belief in some quarters on the international acceptability of its results, the Council’s results and certificates were recognised globally.

While noting that NECO was a vital member of international and African educational bodies, the Registrar revealed that the Council has begun to conduct its examination in some West African countries, adding that the Council was consistently working on improving its quality and standard of examination.

According to him, Good politics, policies, programmes, processes and products were the five pillars to transforming Nigeria’s education sector which was bedevilled with multiple challenges including out-of-school-children, basic education, teachers training and capacity, education data and planning, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

