50 Nigerians access free facial deformity surgeries

About 50 persons drawn from different parts of the country with various degrees of facial deformities, have been penciled down to access free medical surgeries, to enable them live normal lives.

The surgery programme, organised by the Cleft and Facial Deformity Foundation in collaboration with the TY Danjuma Foundation in Keffi, Nassarawa State, is targeting the indigent without the needed resources to afford surgical treatment for their conditions.

According to the Executive Director, Cleft and Facial Deformity Foundation, Dr. Seidu Bello, the surgical treatment would cover the four classes of facial deformities; locked jaw, facial tumour, cleft lip and palate, and noma.

While noting that the foundation has successfully carried out over 4,000 surgeries within the last 10 years of its existence, he appealed to professionals, non governmental organisations, individuals and groups with financial capacity to assist the poor, to assist government in putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians suffering from one form of facial deformity or the other.

He said: “I was always irked by the fact that the poor were only being assisted by foreign surgeons. It wasn’t acceptable to me and within myself I felt bad and decided to put together a foundation where I can gather Nigerian professionals and start carrying out these surgeries and we have been on it for the past ten years.

“We are expecting to operate about 50 people in this exercise. Already we have done about 14 operations and it still continues for the next one week.”

Acting Chief Executive Officer, TY Danjuma Foundation, Gima Forje, expressed readiness and commitment to ensure indigents have access to medical care, to enable them live normal lives like others in society.

Pledging the state government’s resolve to make health a priority, the Commissioner of Health, Nassarawa State, Ahmed Yahaya, disclosed ongoing plans to embark on health outreaches in all 13 local government areas in the state soonest.

