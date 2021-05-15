News

50% of $12bn Train 7 project to be executed locally – NCDMB

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has declared that 50 per cent of Train 7 gas project would be executed locally. The full value network of the Train 7 project is nearly $12bn, this include the net cost of the project, estimated at $4-$5bn and an identical expenditure to be incurred on the company’s operational base in Bonny.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, who said this while revealing that the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) will be held virtually in Lagos, added that the Board decided on the virtual option in compliance with the Federal Government’s guidelines on curtailing the COVID-19 pandamic as well as the subsisting travel restrictions in some countries. While admitting that hosting the conference virtually was new for the Board and other stakeholders, Wabote expressed excitement that it offers opportunity for participants to join from anywhere in the world without incurring logistics costs, thereby recording increased participation.

He explained that the core objective of organising NOGOF is to showcase the opportunities that are likely to emerge from the short to medium term plans and activities of operators and project promoters operating in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry.

He added that the showcase of upcoming projects by operating companies gives Nigerian service companies ample opportunity to build relevant capacities that might be required to execute the projects in-country, thereby creating employment opportunities and retaining spend in-country. He stated further that “hosting NOGOF is line with the key thrusts of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 (“NOGICD Act”) which charged the NCDMB to build and support the development of local capacities and capabilities in the oil and gas industry, to foster institutional collaboration, maximising participation of Nigerians in oil and gas activities, linking oil and gas sector to other sectors of the economy, maximising utilisation of Nigerian resources, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Why I invested N15bn in Almajiri education, by Jonathan

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has further revealed why his administration spent about N15billion, building 165 Almajiri schools in Northern States of Nigeria.   Jonathan who spoke in Abuja yesterday during a book presentation entitled “Dear Goodluck Jonathan” said “education for change” was a personal philosophy and driving force of his leadership.   This was even […]
News

APC to sanction Abe, Marafa,others over court cases

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee may soon sanction Senator Magnus Abe, Senator Kabiru Marafa, former Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, and others for failure to withdraw cases against the party and its members in court. The members had dragged the party and its members to court in their […]
News

Why I had wanted to quit politics – Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi said he had concluded plans to quit politics until the likes of Fr. Patrick Omuta intervened. Obi made the revelation during the requiem mass for late Fr Patrick Omuta at the Basilica of the most Holy Trinity, Onitsha. Obi said: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica