News

50 rangers killed by poachers, wild animals in 20 years, says State House Curator

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

Assistant Conservator of Parks and Wildlife Curator, State House, Mrs Kehinde Abidemi, has said that not less than 50 rangers’ lives had been lost to poachers and wild animals in the country in the last 20 years.

 

Abidemi made this disclosure yesterday at the State House when she led a delegation alongside the Head of the Veterinary Unit of the seat of power to the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, yesterday at the Presidential Villa.

 

Assistant Director of Information, Patience Tilley-Gyado, Abidemi said ‘On a day like this, we also pay tribute to fallen hero rangers and we in the State House thank the management for giving us the opportunity to serve in the Presidential Wildlife Collection,’’ she said.

 

The Permanent Secretary in his comments commended park rangers in the Presidential Villa for their role in protecting wild animals and plants in the official seat of government

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209. The South Asian nation’s infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed, reports Reuters. And in a related development, BioNTech SE said on Thursday the COVID-19 vaccine it […]
News

Senate tackles MDAs over $1.5bn, 995m Euros foreign loans

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…suspends approval of N8.5bn 2021 FCT-IRS budget The Senate, yesterday, tackled relevant agencies of the executive arm of government currently expecting foreign loans and also seeking approval for 2021 budget proposals. The Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts had at an interface with the Ministries of Agriculture, Finance and Debt Management Office on 995million […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria receives $26.9bn from donors in six years –Minister

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria received $26.94 billion development assistance funds from international donors between 2015 and 2020, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba, said. Giving the breakdown of the fund, he said it comprises $2.34 billion received in 2015, $1.15 billion got in 2016 and $774.93 million collected in 2017. The minister said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica