50 rangers killed by poachers, wild animals in 20 years, says State House Curator

Assistant Conservator of Parks and Wildlife Curator, State House, Mrs Kehinde Abidemi, has said that not less than 50 rangers’ lives had been lost to poachers and wild animals in the country in the last 20 years.

Abidemi made this disclosure yesterday at the State House when she led a delegation alongside the Head of the Veterinary Unit of the seat of power to the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, yesterday at the Presidential Villa.

Assistant Director of Information, Patience Tilley-Gyado, Abidemi said ‘On a day like this, we also pay tribute to fallen hero rangers and we in the State House thank the management for giving us the opportunity to serve in the Presidential Wildlife Collection,’’ she said.

The Permanent Secretary in his comments commended park rangers in the Presidential Villa for their role in protecting wild animals and plants in the official seat of government

