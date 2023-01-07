50 years after AAG: Stakeholders enumerate gains of 1973 All-Africa Games

…lament neglect of National Stadium over the years

Some sports stakeholders have lamented the state of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos as the country celebrates 50 years of hosting the second edition of the All-Africa Games. The stadium, purposely built to host the championships in 1973 has been an eyesore until recent intervention to renovate it after the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, gave it out on the Adopt-a-Pitch initiative programme.

Speaking with our correspondent, foremost journalist, Kunle Solaja, said although he was very young when the Games took place, he, however, followed it as he laments the country’s lack of maintenance culture. “I was a young boy then, I was not in Lagos but I followed it. Without the All Africa Games, there won’t have been the National Stadium in Lagos, it was purposely built for the Games, so we can see that as an advantage of hosting the game,” he said.

“However, there is no way someone like me won’t be disappointed with the state of the stadium because we always go outside the country and see some other arenas that are aged yet in good shape.” Also, the General Manager of SuperSport West Africa, Felix Awogu, said that hosting a major championship always opens up a country, and hosting the AAG in 1973 was an eye-opener.

He added: “Hosting a major competition helps you as a country to develop and build new infrastructure and I could recall that the National Stadium was built purposely for the hosting of that All Africa Games while the one in Abuja was for the COJA Games.

“There are some other advantages derived from hosting those games in 1973; there were so many LSDPC quarters that are now homes to many Lagosians at the moment, those were the hostels where athletes stayed at the time, the same village was built in Abuja during COJA and it was later given out to people and those are physical things we can see, it’s unfortunate that the National Stadium is what it is today, but I hope we can return it to its glory.” For one of the officials at the Games in 1973, Coach Kehinde Ake, the Games were a good one and also showed that Nigeria has what it takes to host the rest of the world. He said that the Games showed the rest of Africa and other people across the world the hospitality of Nigeria while also mentioning some names that participated in the Games.

“Mr. Austin Akosa was the Secretary of Nigeria Tennis Federation. The tennis tournament took place at the National Stadium Tennis Courts in Surulere, Lagos. It was a very good tournament with many African Countries participating in Tennis. “I think Nigeria and Ghana did well in Tennis. Late Thompson Onibokun, late Lawrence Awopegba, late Kehinde Ajayi, Patrick Obi, etc were among those that represented Nigeria. “Cameroon beat Nigeria for gold in Football. Most of the games were held at the National Stadium including swimming, table tennis, basketball, handball, hockey, and others.”

