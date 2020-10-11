Faith

50 youths undergo NYCN's vocational skills in Ogun

No fewer than 50 youths are currently undergoing various vocational skills development with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Abeokuta North Branch, in conjunction with Oluseyi Bisiriyu Foundation (OBF), on hair dressing, fashion designing, barbing and graphic designing.

 

The Coordinator of the NYCN, Abeokuta North Branch, Comrade Emmanuel Enitan Ojo admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of the training, exposure for the betterment of the larger society. He gave this admonition after half term evaluation visit to the various locations where the beneficiaries had in the last three months been undergoing training in vocations.

 

Ojo who expressed delight about the conduct and behaviour of the beneficiaries, said: “Indeed, we have touched and affected the life of some of our youths positively through this empowerment training.”

 

“He said all of them are doing great in their various training centers just in three months, “they can now stand on their own without depending on anybody.” He expressed optimism that at the end of the six months training, many of them would have become professionals in their chosen carriers and vocations, noting that it was imperative to engage our teeming youths on entrepreneurship skills.

 

Also speaking, the representative of the Foundation, Mrs. Bukola Bisiriyu hailed the trainees for their steadfastness, emphasizing that at the end of the programme the foundation would procure necessary tools they needed, so as to stand on their own.

 

 

