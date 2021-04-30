50 yrs after Biafra: Igbokwe laments Igbos status in Nigerian politics, seeks negotiation options

Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, described as tearful, the state of the Igbos in Nigerian politics fifty years after the Biafra war.

Igbokwe in his new book titled “Igbos 50 Years After Biafra”, which was unveiled in Lagos yesterday, noted that the Igbos have almost completely been replaced as a leg in the famed Nigerian tripod.

The former spokesman of the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), pointed out that the Igbos are today wandering in a hopeless political wilderness caused largely by the Igbos themselves.

He further stated that between 1995 and 2020, the south-west has regressed, rather than progressed, in the political sphere of Nigeria.

According to him, “We attest that in the 25 years after Biafra, Igbos were systematically schemed out of the country’s political sphere as the country’s political system was structured in a way that Igbos might not have a foothold in the politics of the country.”

He further stated that the Igbos need a leader like the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is versed in the arts of politics to strategically lead them in Nigeria. Such leader according to him, must have the vision and foresight of Tinubu, the deep pocket and the generous mindset he has to play such role very well.

“He must have Tinubu’s large heart to mentor a generation of focused politicians and must have Tinubu’s patience and staying power in building a powerful opposition from just one state when the Peoples Democratic Party was controlling 33 states in Nigeria and seeing this opposition vanquish the ruling party and taking over power in 12 years,” he said.

While accusing some elders in the region of conspiracy of silence in the face of killings and destructions that constitute a further disadvantage to the region politically, Igbokwe advised the Igbos to embrace cultural competence, which entails being bridge builders and adopting negotiations with benefit of their economic power for the region to regain reckoning in national politics.

He also cautioned those encouraging bloodbath in the region to desist in order to prevent the mistake that led to the Biafra war and the destructions trailing it fifty years afterwards.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr Kurtis Adigba berated agitators for Biafra for not taking advantage of their status as market dominant ethnic minority to influence political power at the centre.

