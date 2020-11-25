Metro & Crime

500 cultists arrested in Ogun

Police in Ogun State yesterday disclosed they arrested over 500 members of various cult groups in 2019 and 2020. The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta. The commissioner said cultism was the cause of kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and other violent crimes in the state.

Ajogun spoke at the national launch of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), held at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta. According to him, the police arrested no fewer than 432 cultists in various locations in the state in 2019 while over 100 have been arrested in 2020.

The police chief regretted that the #ENDSARS protest had led to rising incidents of cultism and other criminal activities in the state, but promised that the command was on top of the situation. The commissioner said some of the arrested cultists who repented were given amnesty and reintegrated into the society.

He said: “Not less than 432 cultists were arrested and prosecuted in 2019. We screened them; those who were found guilty of cult-related activities were then sent to court for prosecution. “We are continuing with the same zeal and determination, especially as we are witnessing a marginal increase in cult activities among other crimes like kidnapping in the state which are collectively the immediate aftermath of the #ENDSARS protest.

“This year too, we have continued with the same zeal and zest; we are also dealing with them. We have arrested about 100 cultists this year. “Without doubt, a country that entrusts its future in the hands of youths imbued the very essence and orientation of cultism is one without the right compass leading to growth and development.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun, in his remark, noted that all hands must be on deck to nip in the bud the menace of cultism in the state. Abiodun, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Security, Mr. Sola Subir, s t r e s s e d the need for advocacy against cultism in schools. The governor promised that his administration would continue to support the efforts of the police and other security agencies in ridding the state of crime and criminality.

