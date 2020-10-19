500 Days In Office: Lagos APC scores Sanwo-Olu high

…says Governor laying foundation for a greater Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the leadership quality and passion with which the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has administered the Centre of Excellency over the last 500 days has improved governance in the state.

In a statement issued on behalf of the ruling party by its spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo to commemorate Sanwo-Olu’s 500 days in office, the APC said the governor and his team passed the true test of leadership in flying colors.

While stating that despite the unexpected setback the Covid-19 pandemic brought, the party, however said the novel coronavirus produced the inherent leadership quality in the Governor who led the battle from the front as the Incident Commander.

“His government provided the requisite needs in medical facilities, consumables, incentives and palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown on our teeming populace.

“It is commendable that the set-back and the distraction occasioned by the pandemic has not hindered the government from fulfilling its promises to the electorates.”

The party noted further that the governor along the guiding pillars of the THEMES agenda has been impactful during the period under review, just as it highlighted some of the achievements of the government.

” In line with his assurance to complete projects inherited from the previous administration, the Murtala Mohammed International Airport road has been completed, while the Badagry expressway has remained a top priority.

“The Eric Moore to Mazamaza has been fully completed, while the Mazamaza to Agboju-Trade fair end is nearing completion. The Pen cinema fly-over is 80% completed.

“The state governor commissioned 37 new roads to mark his first year anniversary, while 500 others were rehabilitated across the state.

1000 LASTMA personnel were recruited, trained, kitted and deployed to various locations in the state to combat traffic congestions in the state.”

The APC said water transportation has been boosted in the state with the acquisition of eight new ferries by LAGFERRY to bring its fleet to 14.

On the health sector, the party said the sector has continues to receive the deserved attention with the construction of two Mother and Child centers at Eti-Osa and Igando.

“The state government provided free and diverse medical interventions for 250,000 Lagosians, while another 1,417 residents successfully had pediatric, eye, dental, orthopedic, ear, and nose and throat surgeries through the government efforts.

“It will be recalled that the public outcry about the state of the environment shortly before the advent of the present administration has become a thing of the past.

“The Lagos State Waste Disposal (LAWMA) was not only reorganized but an academy was launched to boost its technical competence. The Olusosun dumpsite was not only expanded to 42 acres to accommodate more waste, the state blue box recycling was also launched at the Lagos Island transfer loading station.

“Dr Abayomi Finnih Recreation park, Oregun was commissioned. The state government continues to regularly clear all primary and secondary drainages across the state to prevent flooding.

“The Sanwoolu government has placed the improvement in the standard of education in the front burner. Over 3,000 teachers were recruited and trained to join the work force. 146 classrooms were constructed for primary and secondary schools. 70,164 units were delivered through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC ) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) intervention projects.

Under the Home Grown Feeding Program 135,445 pupils in 976 schools are being fed.

“In order to boost tertiary education , the state government signed agreements with six private investors to construct 8,272 hostel units for Lagos State University.

“The Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) with a start-up funds of $687,000 to drive investment in research and development of tech-focused solutions across the six pillars of the administration’s THEMES agenda was set up. ”

The APC also lauded the state government for executing various empowerment programs with special attention to youths, women, farmers, artisans and public servants.

” The commissioning of the four housing projects at Igando, Jakande gardens, Topo-Badagry and Ikate-Elegushi goes a long way to reduce the housing deficit.

” The soon to be completed 22 hectares Imota Rice mill will most certainly promote food security in the state.

” While Lagos state remains the entertainment and tourism hub of the country, the government is leaving no stone unturned to promote the sector and provide a platform for new talents to project themselves.

In this regard, four Lagos theaters located at Oregun, Badagry, Epe and Igando were completed.

“The reconstruction of the J. K. Randle center for Yoruba Culture and History in Onikan as well as the restoration of the old Glover Memorial Hall, are on course and will soon be commissioned.

” The security of lives and property of Lagosians occupies a place of pride in the THEMES agenda. The state government supported the security operatives with vehicles, motorcycles and other logistics to keep the state at peace.”

The APC said it has a good reason to roll out the drums, noting that it is celebrating a solid foundation for a greater Lagos.

” There is no doubt that our government can do a lot more with the support of all and sundry.

“Our state will thrive in an environment of law and order, regular and prompt payment of taxes,” the ruling party said.

