500 golfers storm Ikoyi Club for Polaris Bank Unity Cup

The highbrow Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 is agog with festivities as over 500-golfers drawn from across the country have stormed the club for the maiden edition of the Polaris Bank-sponsored Unity Cup Golf Championship. The competition, which also serves as inaugural tournament for the Dr. Meckson Innocent Okoro-led executive Committee, is first of its kind in the section. Players drawn from Ikeja Golf Club; Ibadan Golf Club; Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri, Imo State, Benin Golf Club and Port-Harcourt. Golfers from Jaji in Kaduna, IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja are the first to arrive for the national unity tournament.

Okoro, who says he feel honoured with the presence of his fellow golfers from across country, said the need to foster unity among various ethnic groups, regions and religions, necessitated the birth of Unity Cup. “I’ve always believed in one strong and united Nigeria, a place where we all see ourselves as one. But if you noticed the recent happenings around the country today, you will see that the country seems divided”, Okoro said.

“Since we are all stakeholders, there is the need for all of us to do whatever we can to foster unity and that is reason why we felt the need to contribute our quota to the unity of Nigeria with the coming of Unity Cup Golf Championship and we found a worthy ally in Polaris Bank”, Okoro explains further .

Sports

Shapovalov sets Canadian record at US Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  Denis Shapovalov has become the first Canadian man to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals in the Open era. He booked the last eight ticket early Monday after rallying from a terrible first set tie-break loss to beat David Goffin 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 in New York. He will next face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta […]
Sports

EPL: Aston Villa stun Liverpool 7-2

Posted on Author Reporter

*Spurs hammer awful Man United 6-1 Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish had a hand in five goals as Aston Villa deservedly stunned champions Liverpool with one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history. Former Brentford striker Watkins had never scored a Premier League goal before kick-off and 45 minutes […]
Sports

National Principals’ Cup attracts interest from sponsors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as registration begins for maiden edition   The proposed National Principals’ Cup football competition is attracting interest from many sponsors across the country as the developmental event gathers momentum.   It was learnt that reputable banks and multinationals have been calling the organisers on the modalities for the title sponsorship and other windows available in […]

