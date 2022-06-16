News

500 riverine Ondo residents get NNPC/ Chevron medical treatment

Posted on

No fewer than 500 residents in the riverine communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Wednesday benefited from the second phase of the Ilaje Rural Development Advocacy Committee Initiative (IRDC) free medical outreach. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), residents of Awoye, Opoakaba, Molutehin communities, and environs benefitted from the N7.5 million medical outreach organised by the IRDC and sponsored by NNPC/Chevron through the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

The IRDC Chairman, Mr Adeyemi Abiye, said the outreach was a Corporate Social Responsibility by NNPC/Chevron to host Ilaje communities, which had also engendered cordial relationships and peaceful coexistence. He commended the medical experts and the quality of drugs given to the beneficiaries. Mr Elomena Akpoviri, the Project Review Committee Chairman of Morgan Smart Development Foundation, the mentoring NGO to IRDC, said that the outreach was to bring proper health care to the people because of the absence of medical facilities in the riverine areas.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zoning arrangement: 900 APC members defect to PDP in Sagbama

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Nine hundred members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday stormed the Toru Orua, country home of the immediate past Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the state senatorial election, where they defected to the PDP.   The defectors were said to be protesting against […]
News

UNIBEN faces threat over gully erosion – VC

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami, yesterday raised the alarm over the gully erosion ravaging the institution, saying that if urgent action is not taken in the next rainy season, the institution might lose some of its buildings to erosion. She said officials of the Edo State government and the World […]
News

Abia LG poll: ‘Attempt by PDP to rig election botched’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Frontline candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ummuneochi Local Government election, Frank Osita Chuks, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Abia State for substituting at the last minute, names of ad-hoc staff members of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSEIC) in a desperate move to manipulate the local government election. […]

