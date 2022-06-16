500 riverine Ondo residents get NNPC/ Chevron medical treatment

No fewer than 500 residents in the riverine communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Wednesday benefited from the second phase of the Ilaje Rural Development Advocacy Committee Initiative (IRDC) free medical outreach. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), residents of Awoye, Opoakaba, Molutehin communities, and environs benefitted from the N7.5 million medical outreach organised by the IRDC and sponsored by NNPC/Chevron through the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

The IRDC Chairman, Mr Adeyemi Abiye, said the outreach was a Corporate Social Responsibility by NNPC/Chevron to host Ilaje communities, which had also engendered cordial relationships and peaceful coexistence. He commended the medical experts and the quality of drugs given to the beneficiaries. Mr Elomena Akpoviri, the Project Review Committee Chairman of Morgan Smart Development Foundation, the mentoring NGO to IRDC, said that the outreach was to bring proper health care to the people because of the absence of medical facilities in the riverine areas.

