500 transport operators to get FG’s COVID-19 survival grant in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Commercial transport operators in Ogun State Sunday began their data capturing exercise to enable them benefit from the Federal Government’s COVID-19 survival fund for transporters.
The exercise was conducted by the Road Transport Employers of Nigeria (RTEAN), Ogun State chapter at the association’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital.
The Federal Government had announced an intervention grant for micro transport operators under its Survival Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The beneficiaries will get a N30,000 grant each, under the scheme tagged, “Transport Track”.
Speaking to journalists while monitoring the exercise, the Secretary of RTEAN in the state, Akingbade Tiwalade commended the Federal Government for the initiative, saying the grant would go a long way in cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on his members.
He lamented commercial transport operators recorded huge loss during the lockdown period which forced many of them out of business.
Akingbade disclosed that 500 members of the association had be carefully selected from all the 20 local government areas of the state to benefit from the grant.
He said: “Our members lost billions of naira during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Some of us who took loans to run our businesses could not repay during the period and it almost paralysed our businesses.
“Before the total lockdown, there was restriction on interstate movement and we could not do our business. We are not salary earners, we go out in the morning to source for our daily bread, so if we don’t go out, we and our family members can not eat.
“The amount will go along way in cushioning the effect of the lockdown on our members. The money might be enough to buy a vehicle but it will help some of our members to get back on their feet.”
One of the beneficiaries, Fadipe Bamisaye Ezekiel, who also spoke to journalists, described the initiative as timely and commendable.
Fadipe said, “It is a welcome development by the Federal Government. We really appreciate the effort of the government. This type of initiative has never happened before, so we are really happy for it.”

