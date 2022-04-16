500 widows empowered in Kwara

No fewer than 500 widows from across the 16 local government areas of Kwara State have been empowered with various working tools, including cash donations, worth millions of Naira. Speaking while distributing the cash donations and working tools in Ilorin, the state capital, the sponsor of the empowerment programme, Mr. Kolo Baba Jiyah, said the spirit behind the empowerment is to support the widows to enable them meet up with the life challenges.

He said: “As a village boy, who faced so many challenges while growing up, I saw the need to come to the aid of the widows to enable them live a meaningful life and to also enable them to assist their immediate families. “I know what life means for a widow to maintain and her children going by the prevailing economic situation in the country. “It is incumbent on all that God has lifted up to support the downtrodden and less privileged people to also live a meaningfulandpurposefullife.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...