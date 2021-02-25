5,000 Boko Haram suspects to face trial

Another 5,000 suspected Boko Haram insurgents held across various detention facilities in the country will soon be arraigned, the Federal Government has said. A similar trial had earlier been carried out by the Federal Government. Director-General, Legal Aid Council, Aliyu Abubakar, revealed the new move to commence the trial during a visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Tuesday.

He stated that the inmates were detained at Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri and Kainji correctional facilities, among others, over their alleged involvement in insurgency. He added that the trial would be conducted by the Office of the Attorney- General of the Federation (OAGF), Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in collaboration with the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole.

A source at the Federal Ministry of Justice who prefers anonymity confirmed to New Telegraph that preparation is on to commence the said trial. Abubakar further added that the Legal Aid Council was mandated to provide defence for the inmates.

He noted that the Council has so far interviewed about 283 of the inmates to ascertain the nature of the crimes they committed. He further revealed as their defence counsel, the Council will have to interview them from time to time to enable them know their own part of the story. According to him, “It so because regardless of the generous crimes they committed, it is possible that out of hundreds, you may found out that one or two persons were innocent of the charges that they are being detained for.

“It was necessary for them to be represented by council to make sure that the official fulfills all the requirement of the provisions of the law. “All evidence must be presented against them before the court of the law so that those that were found guilty are prosecuted and face the consequences of their action,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...