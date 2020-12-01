5,000 constituents benefit from Benue Rep member’s free medical outreach

No fewer than 5,000 residents of the Katsina- Ala/Ukum/Logo federal constituency in Benue State have benefitted from a free medical outreach sponsored by the member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency, Dr. Richard Gbande.

The gesture, Gbande said, was to take place from tomorrow at the General Hospital Sankera, Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

“The outreach will also takeplacebetweenDecember 3 and 4, at the LGEA Primary School Ugba, Logo LGA and on December 5 and 6, it will be the turn of the people of Katsina-Ala and it will hold at Gbande’s constituency office in Katsina-Ala town.

“Already a formidable medical team has been put in place to ensure that the exercise, which would take care of all the healthcare needs of the beneficiaries, went without hitches.”

According to Gbande, who spoke with journalists in Makurdi through his Senior Legislative Aide, Dr. Dickson Teran, modalities had been put in place to also commence the disbursement of the funds of his scholarship scheme to the first batch of about 800 students in tertiary institutions from the 35 council wards in his federal constituency.

“Documentation of beneficiaries is almost completed, attention will now be focused on disbursement of the funds and in all these, special attention is given to the girl-child, people with special needs and the very less privileged to help them attain their dreams of being well educated”, he noted.

