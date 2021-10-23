5,000 teachers get employment letters in Ogun

Ogun State government has commenced the distribution of appointment letters to 5,000 teachers employed via Ogun Teach Scheme. We had reported that no fewer than 21,000 applicants applied for the 5,000 teaching slots. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta yesterday indicated that the distribution of the letters to the first batch of successful candidates kicked off on Friday. The exercise, according to Somorin, is being supervised by the Chairman of Ogun State Teaching Commission (TESCOM) Olalekan Ifede. The statement recalled that Abiodun had, during the celebration of the 2021 World Teachers Day, promised that the teachers would soon be given their letters of engagement. Somorin added that introduction of Ogun Teach Intervention to employ 5,000 interns was to fill teacher vacancies in primary, secondary and technical colleges in the State.

