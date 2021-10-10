Business

5,000 women to benefit from $300,000 skill acquisition grant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a bid to improve the lives of women across Lagos State, Nigeria; Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation has announced the launch of the second edition of its women empowerment programme themed ‘Catalyst for Change 2.0’.

 

Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation is a non-profit organisation with a focus on empowering women and girls, especially those living in rural communities with no access to opportunities.

 

Speaking at a recent press conference to announce the initiative, Bukola Bamiduro, Founder/ Programme Director, Karis & Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, emphasised the importance of the ‘Catalyst For Change 2.0’ project, stating its role in ensuring the empowerment of underserved women and youth in Nigeria.

 

She said: “We are proud to continue this impactful programme and make a meaningful contribution to the lives of more women and girls in the country.

We extend our gratitude to The Coca-Cola Foundation who has remained steadfast in its commitment to this project”. Ekuma Eze, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, Nigerian Bottling Company, represented at the press conference by Jerome Oyebanji, Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company, added: “We are delighted to continue what has been a fruitful partnership with Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation. Poverty alleviation and women and youth empowerment remain key priorities for the Coca-Cola System in Nigeria.

 

The Catalyst for Change programme was developed to ensure that these key areas are addressed in the communities we call home and we are truly proud of the results achieved so far”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Why arabic inscriptions on naira notes can’t be removed – CBN

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the arabic inscriptions on the country’s currencies neither threatened the secular statehood of the nation nor violated the Constitution. The apex bank said every design and inscription was finalised with the approval of relevant government bodies. These explanations formed part of CBN’s counter affidavit to a […]
Business

VAT: Maintain status quo till final court determination – FIRS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has urged taxpayers not to panic over the recent court ruling by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, which dismissed its motion for stay of execution of the judgment that Rivers State can collect Value Added Tax.   In a statement issued yesterday, the service said: “Until […]
Business

Banks clear N265.44bn cheques in August

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit money banks in the country cleared cheques valued at N265.44 billion in August this year, according to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS). The figure is N16.87 billion more than the value of cheques (N248.57billion) cleared by DMBs in July. The NIBSS’ data also shows that the total volume […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica