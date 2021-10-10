5,000 women to benefit from $300,000 skill acquisition grant

In a bid to improve the lives of women across Lagos State, Nigeria; Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation has announced the launch of the second edition of its women empowerment programme themed ‘Catalyst for Change 2.0’.

Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation is a non-profit organisation with a focus on empowering women and girls, especially those living in rural communities with no access to opportunities.

Speaking at a recent press conference to announce the initiative, Bukola Bamiduro, Founder/ Programme Director, Karis & Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, emphasised the importance of the ‘Catalyst For Change 2.0’ project, stating its role in ensuring the empowerment of underserved women and youth in Nigeria.

She said: “We are proud to continue this impactful programme and make a meaningful contribution to the lives of more women and girls in the country.

We extend our gratitude to The Coca-Cola Foundation who has remained steadfast in its commitment to this project”. Ekuma Eze, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, Nigerian Bottling Company, represented at the press conference by Jerome Oyebanji, Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company, added: “We are delighted to continue what has been a fruitful partnership with Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation. Poverty alleviation and women and youth empowerment remain key priorities for the Coca-Cola System in Nigeria.

The Catalyst for Change programme was developed to ensure that these key areas are addressed in the communities we call home and we are truly proud of the results achieved so far”.

Like this: Like Loading...