50,000 students benefit from Seplat Energy quiz competition in Edo, Delta

Competition’s history

As part of it’s social corporate responsibility, the Seplat Energy, through Seplat Energy Quiz Competition for Edo and Delta States has impacted on over 50,000 students from its inception in 2012. The competition is an annual event organized by Seplat and it’s partners for secondary schools in its host communities The 2022 edition of the competition which was held at the Imaguero Secondary School,Benin City,Edo State had over 600 participating schools. The competition was won by Green Park Academy, Benin, Edo State, who beat Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State to the first position to win a cash prize of N10 million naira) sponsored project of their choice, while the three participating students went home with N100,000 scholarship fund. The runner-up, Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State got N5 million sponsored project of their choice with N75,000 scholarship going to the three participating students. In the third position, the University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State beat International High School, Sapele, Delta State to win a N3 million sponsored project with N50,000.00 scholarship for each of the three participating students.

Core objectives

Speaking, Chief Operating Officer,(COO) Mr Samson Ezegwuorie, said the Seplat Energy Pearls Quiz Competition has touched over 50,000 students across Edo and Delta State and that out of these 50,000, many of them have gone through university education ,some have done internship with Seplat Energy and some are employed all over the world today “When I was watching our student display today,I just told our senior partner that Nigeria is so blessed, that if we do the right thing,we won’t be just exporters of crude oil,but exporters of talents to the rest of the world against the brain drain we are witnessing today. Because we don’t have enough at home and we are servicing the outside world.” Also,speaking,the Managing Director,Seplat Energy,Mr Ayodele Olatunde said the Seplat Energy Pearls Quiz competition is an annual event opened to for school in Edo and Delta states which is aimed at encouraging academic excellence among our youths and to motivate those that are hardworking and eventually reward them. “We want to check academic excellence among our youths,and our future leaders,it is made to give back to those that will represent us in future,as leaders of today,ours is to create an enabling environment,I want to say thank you to Edo and Delta State government for creating enabling environment and I will say thanks to parents and guardians who made it possible ,I want to equally thank the teachers who followed the students up to make sure that they grow to this level and to the company that has always supported to create a platform that makes this happen. One of our objectives is to teach the children how to win and win sustainably.”

Okowa’s response

Speaking the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifanyi Okowa, represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education,Mr Augustine Oghoro said the exercise will make very positive impact on the students in numerous ways and will also encourage them to take their studies seriously. “The winners and losers will leave here poised to improve on their performances for future challenges. It will also prepare them to engage in ‘healthy competition with their peers and others in the wider society in pursuit of intellectually based scholarship schemes and many other competitions along the winding paths of life.

