$50,000 to shoot music video: Portable rants, ‘do you want me to do ritual..

Portable has gone on a ranting spree after TG Omori, the music director, billed him $50,000 for a video shoot. A screenshot of their private chat surfaced on social media showing Portable asking what a TG Omori shoot costs. As the video director replied “$50,000”, a shocked Portable protested the sum he argued was too much.

“Let me quickly go and do money rituals,” Portable wrote in Pidgin, apparently an attempt at being sarcastic. In one of the voice notes, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner is heard asking TG Omori if he wants him to indulge in “rituals”. Both creatives have since been trending on Twitter, with many music lovers wading into the discourse. Portable isn’t the first to protest Omori’s rates.

Blaqbonez did the same in 2022 after being billed $30,000. In 2019, Omori shot half of the videos on the summer 2019 charts countdown on MTV, Soundcity, and Trace. He directed videos for numerous musicians, including Naira Marley’s ‘Am I A Yahoo boy’, ‘Totori’ by Olamide & Wizkid, and ‘Soapy’ by Naira Marley which won Viewers Choice at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

In 2019, he won video director of the year at City People Entertainment Awards and directed two videos in the top 10 most viewed Nigerian music videos of 2019.

In November 2021, a video for the North African remix featuring ElGrande Toto was released. It was shot in Lagos and directed by TG Omori, surpassing 34 million views after a month of release on YouTube.

