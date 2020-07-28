News

$500m Chinese loan: Reps summon Amaechi, Ahmed, Pantami over railway contracts

The House of Representatives has invited the minister of transportation, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi,  his communication and finance counterparts, Dr. Ali Isa Pantani and Mrs. Zainab Ahmed to provide answers on a $500million loan to be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for railway lines in the country.

They are also to provide details on the agreement signed between the Federal Ministry of Transport and the CCECC in respect of some railway projects in the country.

The projects involved are the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Ibadan-Kaduna and Kaduna-Kano railway lines.

Also, summoned alongside the ministers is the Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha.

Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Protocol and Agreements,  Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), who issued the summons Tuesday said they are expected to appear on August 17, unfailingly with details of the contracts concerned.

According to Ossai, the House would need details on the agreement between the ministry of transport and ZTE (Nig) Ltd in respect of the provision of community actions and signaling equipment for the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri line.

Also, the ministers are to provide details of the agreement between the Federal Ministry of Transport and the China Railway Construction Company International (CRCCI) in respect of the Itakoe-Abuja line/New Port in Warri project.

At its sitting on Tuesday, the committee raised the alarm over alleged waiver of Nigeria’s sovereignty in the government concessions loan agreement on Nigeria National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone Phase II project between the government of Nigeria, represented by the Federal Ministry of Finance (borrower) and the Export-Import Bank of China (lender) dated September 5, 2018.

