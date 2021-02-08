News

$500m: SERAP petitions World Bank, seeks details on electricity projects

A rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned the World Bank President, Mr. David Malpass, seeking release of archival records and documents relating to spending on all approved funds to improve access to electricity in Nigeria between 1999 and 2020.

 

In the petition dated 6th February, 2021 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP requested information on the World Bank’s role in the implementation of any funded electricity projects and to identify and name any executed projects and Nigerian officials, ministries, departments and agencies involved in the execution of such projects.

 

The organization said its request which was in line with the bank’s Access to Information Policy, was sequel to the recent approval of $500 million by its Board of Directors “to help boost access to electricity in Nigeria and improve the performance of the electricity distribution companies in the country.”

 

It said there’s a need for the bank to explain the rationale behind such approval of humongous amount to implement  electricity projects in the country, amidst reports of widespread and systemic corruption in the sector, as well as the failure of authorities to enforce a court judgement ordering the release of payment details to alleged corrupt electricity contractors who failed to execute any projects.

 

While noting that the $500 million was part of the over one billion dollars available to Nigeria under the project entitled “Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Program,” SERAP said there was public interest in Nigerians knowing about the Bank’s supervisory role and specifically its involvement in the implementation of electricity projects, which it has so far funded.

 

The letter, a copy of which was also sent to the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, reads: “SERAP believes that releasing the information and documents would enable Nigerians and civil society to meaningfully engage in the implementation of electricity projects funded by the Bank, contribute to the greater  public good, and enhance the Bank’s oft-stated commitment to transparency and accountability.

 

“The World Bank has been and continues to be involved in overseeing the transfer, disbursement, spending of funds on electricity projects in Nigeria.

 

The Bank also reportedly approved a $750 million loan for Nigeria’s electricity sector in June 2020 to cut tariff shortfalls, protect the poor from price adjustments, and increase power supply to the grid. As such, the World Bank is not a neutral party in this matter.

