50bn salary debt hindering my performance – Gov. Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that his administration had to clear over N50billion in salary obligations inherited from previous administrations, which has impeded his ability to free up funds for infrastructural development in the state.

The governor stated this Thursday at Government House in Lokoja, during his broadcast to commemorate the 60th Independent anniversary of Nigeria.

Governor Bello therefore stressed that his administration will be taking legal action against some of those who compromised the system and fraudulently intercepted wages to which they were not entitled.

“To give you an idea of the huge scale of this problem, let me inform you that this administration has had to clear over N50billion in salary obligations inherited from previous administrations. The bulk of that money was borrowed and along with our other debt obligations continues to impede our ability to free up funds for infrastructural and other development as we would like. Those who actions hurt our state and people must face a reckoning.

“However, government will be taking legal action soon against some of those who compromised the system and fraudulently intercepted wages to which they were not entitled. Bringing consequences to those who compromised our workforce and payroll is one way we can forcefully deter such misconduct in future,” he said.

He, however, noted that the Public Service and Pension Reforms have been a huge success. Non-payment, late payment and percentage payment of salaries are becoming a distant memory to workers memories through prompt payment of salaries

“In as much as government revenues have always been tight since we took office and COVID-19 has worsened matters even more, we will endeavour to keep meeting our wages obligations to the genuine civil servants of Kogi States,” he said.

