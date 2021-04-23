50th birthday: Lancelot Imasuen’s movie,‘Wede’, premieres in Edo State

As part of the activities lined up for the 50th birthday celebration of filmmaker Amb Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, his multiple award winning movie, ‘Wede’, an adaptation of Professor Julia Okoh’s novel, ‘Edewede’, will premiere in Uromi, Esan-North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Starring great and talented actors such as Oge Okoye, Rita Edochie, Nosa Obaseki, Francis Onwochei, Isio Joseph and many more, ‘Wede’ exposes the negative effects of female genital mutilation, which is still very much prevalent among rural dwellers in the Midwestern part of Nigeria. In the story, a fearless and determined young lady led other women to a revolt that saw an age long tradition abolished. They fought courageously and tirelessly to put an end to barbaric tradition, something most men have had the luxury of taking for granted.

Speaking on the choice of location for the premiere, Imasuen said it’s part of his drive to spread quality entertainment to all nooks and crannies of Edo State, saying, “No place must be left behind.” The celebrated culture ambassador also stated that the writer of the book is an Esan, from Ubiza and the movie’s setting is Esan’s background, so as such they must see it first.

