51 firms owing FG N1.32trn

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said 51 oil and gas companies as of December 31, 2020, owed the Federation Government N1.32 trillion.

The Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who made the disclosure at the public presentation of the agency’s industry reports of the oil, gas, mining as well as the Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement on Monday in Abuja, said the figure signified a drop in the number of companies indebted to the Federal Government, which were 77 and owing N2.6 trillion in as debt in 2019.

Orji said the debts were collectible revenues due to the Federation Account by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to him, the report outlined the specific revenue streams that accounted for the liabilities in question to include royalty, oil, royalty gas, concession rentals, Petroleum Profit Tax, Company Income Tax, Education tax, Value Added Tax, Withholding Tax, among others.

While stating that NEITI would continue to support the companies while expecting they live up to their obligations regarding payment of taxes, royalties and levies to the Federation Account as they do in other jurisdictions of their operations, he emphasised that the companies were the backbone of the industry and without the companies there would be no industry, no investments and no revenues to remit.

He said: “The courageous public disclosure of companies’ liabilities to the Federation by NEITI was in line with its national mandate and in fulfilment of its obligation as a member of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), and not in any way against the companies.

“NEITI’s disclosure seeks to draw the attention of the oil and gas companies to their obligations to remit all revenues due to the government, especially at this time that the government is in dire need of revenues to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and improve the investment climate in the country.”

NEITI’s 2020 oil and gas report also revealed that Nigeria earned $20.43 billion from the oil and gas sector in 2020. The figure represents a decline of 40 percent compared to the 34.22 billion realized from the sector in 2019.

On remittances to the Federation Account from the oil and gas sector, the report said $14.65 billion, representing 71.17 percent of the total earnings in 2020, was remitted to the account, while total aggregate financial flows from the oil and gas sector to government in 10 years (2011-2020) was $394.029 billion.

The report also revealed that the total crude oil production in 2020 was 646.7mmbbls, representing a 12 percent decrease when compared to the 735.24 mmbbls produced in 2019. Out of the above total production in 2020, 648.48mmbbls were lifted, and this was 11.85 per cent lower than the 735.66mmbbls lifted in 2019.

On domestic crude allocation and consumption, the NEITI report also disclosed that 107.746mmbls was managed by the NNPC under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase arrangement. It also revealed that the value of the crude exchanged under the DSDP arrangement was $6.7 billion, while the value of the refined products received for local consumption was $6.03 billion, indicating a variance of $134.78 million.

On fuel subsidy, the report said N106.9 billion was paid as subsidy between January and June 2020 to sustain product availability with an outstanding balance of N26.74 billion yet to be paid.

NEITI also reported that 20.01billion litres of petrol, 52 million litres of kerosene and 5.33 billion litres of diesel were imported during the period under review.

On oil theft and crude losses, results of the report made an assessment based on the data provided to NEITI by 22 of the 69 covered companies showed that 39.16mmbls of crude valued at $44.73 million (N15.71billion) was stolen with 349 cases of pipeline vandalism recorded in 2020. This is an improvement when compared to the 1,387 cases of vandalism reported in 2019.

Furthermore, the report made far-reaching recommendations including the urgent need for further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the transfer of the Federation’s stake in OML 24 operated by Pan Ocean and New Cross Energy.

Chairman, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, said N6.4 trillion was generated from taxes as a result of its collaboration with NEITI.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...