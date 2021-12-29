Metro & Crime

51 observer groups gets INEC’s nod for FCT Area Council elections

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

No fewer than 51 observer groups have been accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to monitor the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections scheduled to hold on Saturday February 12, 2022.

The approved groups, comprising 50 domestic organisations and one international organisation, have been advised by the Commission to fill and complete all necessary documentation online via http://observergroups.inecnigeria.org/, between December 29, 2021 and January 13, 2022.

Furthermore, the Commission also stressed the “need for observers to fully comply with the INEC COVID-19 Policy on Election and Accreditation of observers, including signing of the indemnity form and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all field observers. Failure to comply will lead to immediate withdrawal of accreditation.

“The distribution of domestic observer kits (including ID cards to individual observers) will be done in the FCT-ABUJA INEC office between 3rd and 11th February, 2022.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

