News

51 years after: Obasanjo, Kukah, others for parley on Civil War

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel.Onani, Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, are among prominent personalities expected to speak at a conference on the Civil War experience (1967 – 1970).
The parley with the theme, ‘Never Again Conference: 51 Years After The Nigerian-Biafra Civil War”, is expected to discuss issues surrounding the the war that altered the course of the nation, and suggestions on how to avoid any such misadventure in the past.
At a virtual press conference, Chairman of the planning committee, Prof. Pat Utomi, said the parley, scheduled to hold this Thursday, will attract global audience, considering the events that surrounded the war.
He said the conference planning committee resorted to the virtual platform owing to the COVID-19 challenge.
“The virtual conference holds on Thursday, January 14, 2021, and will attract a global audience desirous of interrogating the Nigerian-Biafran War and its aftermath”, Utomi said.
According to him: “It is noteworthy that the inaugural edition of the ‘Never Again Conference’ held last January at The MUSON Centre, Lagos. Among the keynote speakers was Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.
“This year’s event is no less distinguished, as it boasts of a stellar cast of speakers. While the keynote address will be delivered by His Lordship, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, former President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is the Special Guest of Honour.
“The conference will be chaired by Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu.
“Among the eminent panelists are the only surviving minister from the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; Alhaji Tanko Yakassai; Mr. Peter Obi; Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed; Senator Shehu Sani; Lady Onyeka Onwenu; Amb. Godknows Igali; Alhaji Ahmed Joda, Prof Ladi Hamalai, and Mrs. Charity Shekari.
“It will be recalled that Nigeria fought a bitter and internecine 30-month civil war that left in its wake a sharply divided nation with mutual suspicion, hatred and resentment across racial and regional lines. An estimated one million victims were killed immediately before and during the war.”
He added: “The conference will x-ray the issues that led to the Civil War and the need for patriots to work together to achieve national cohesion, especially in light of several centrifugal tendencies within the polity.
“The forum will plot a roadmap for national development by dissecting the challenge of nation-building 51 years after the civil war as well as the much canvassed restructuring, marginalization, equity, fairness and justice.
“The conference is also aimed to underscore the lessons of the civil war and more especially to promote nation building, forgiveness, healing, reintegration, stability, and national cohesion. We also want to use the occasion to call for national reflection and encourage bridge building among Nigeria’s racial groups.
“We believe that the time has come for a robust interrogation of the causes of the Nigerian-Biafran War in order to identify the fault lines that have retarded national cohesion and growth.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protest: PDP backs INEC over polls’ shift

Posted on Author  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared support for the postponement of the October 31 legislative elections in 11 states by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a result of the crisis situation in the country.   PDP said in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that the polls’ shift was […]
News

U.S. Congress blames Boeing, FAA failures for 737 MAX crashes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew aboard were the “horrific culmination” of failures by the plane maker and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a U.S. House panel concluded after an 18-month investigation. The crashes “were not the result of a singular failure, technical mistake, or mismanaged event,” the House Transportation […]
News

Okowa raises the alarm over COVID-19 index

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has raised the alarm that the treatment/isolation centres for Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state are full of patients, and advocated strict adherence to prescribed protocols against continuous spread of the virus to prevent community transmission. This was as fears were heightened after the index cases of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica