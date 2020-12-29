51,514 graduates apply for Lagos Internship programme

…as Sanwo-Olu flags-off initiative to tackle unemployment

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government Tuesday said that no fewer than 51,514 graduates applied for its Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), an programme to tackle unemployment in the state.

This was even as the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed that his administration would continue to create opportunities that will change the narrative about the nation’s graduates being unemployable and lacking the required employability skills.

Speaking while flagging off the year 2020 LASGIPP, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the solution to the challenges confronting the youths must not only be about creating opportunities but also empowering young people with the skills required to maximally take advantage of the opportunities.

The governor, who spoke through the state’s Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, said that the Graduate Internship Placement Programme is one of the state government’s capacity building programmes developed to change the narrative about graduates being unemployable and lacking the requisite work environment ethics and culture.

The governor said: “As the name suggests, The Graduate Internship Placement Programme, places Graduates on internship with private organisations and selected MDAs for a period of six months. Each intern will be paid a monthly stipend of N40,000 by the state government. Upon completion, interns would have learned hard skills required to perform specific tasks and developed soft skills, which are used in any company irrespective of the Industry it belongs.”

He urged all the successful applicants to make the best use of this opportunity, adding that the proggramme does not guarantee automatic employment in the establishment or organisation to which they are attached.

Speaking on the number of the applicants, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Bola Dapo-Thomas, represented the commissioner, said it was heartwarming that out 51,514 graduates who applied for the scheme, over 4736 applicants attempted the online assessment test meant for the screening and selection.

