52 escape death in multiple accidents in Anambra

About 52 persons yesterday escaped death in an accident involving six vehicles on Ihiala Road, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, as the New Year 2021 began. The state’s Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka. Kumapayi said the accident, which occurred about 2pm was caused by speeding and loss of control.

He said: “The multiple crashes involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AGB268ZT, a Mark trailer with registration number GWA456YR and another Toyota Hiace bus with registration number NEN106XQ.

He said: “Others are an Acura MDX Jeep with registration number NZM764LK, a Marcapolo Luxury bus with registration number AKD483XF and a Hyundai Jeep with registration number EG172SMK.” The commander said eye – witness report reaching the FRSC indicated that the driver of one of the vehicles was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the other five vehicles.

He added: “A total of 52 people were involved in the crash – 38 male adults and 14 female adults. No life was lost. “11 people out of the 52 sustained some degrees of injuries and were taken to Obijackson Foundation and Our Lady of Lourdes hospitals in Ihiala for treatment by the FRSC rescue team.

Our Reporters

