52 violence cases in one month: Monguno warns politicians against thuggery

National Security adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has send stern warning to those planning to disrupt the 2023 general elections to shelf such plan as the federal government will deal decisively with perpetrators of such act and those engaged in political thuggery.

Monguno gave the warning yesterday at an emergency security meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He said he was aware that in the last month, at least 52 cases of electoral violence across 22 states in the country had been reported. The NSA described the situation as a bad signal that must be dealt with decisively.

“The president is extremely pleased with the results of the elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun and he wants a repeat of such performance – a manifestation of the people’s will triumphing over any obstacle that might dismantle the democracy we’re trying to protect. “Now, I want to assure you that security agencies have been given clear-cut instructions to deal with any situation in which any rogue organisation or institution decides to embark on what we consider to be a fundamentally criminal undertaking. “Any political party, including the party of the president, that wants to have a hand in violence, will face the consequences.

“Now, for those people who control these groups that have a tendency for unleashing violence, those people who have gangsters working for them, I want to send a very clear categorical and unequivocal warning, regardless of any party including the party of the president. For as long as you decide to scatter the election process, the law enforcement agencies will be uninhibited and equally visit you with the consequences of whatever actions you take.

“Therefore, it is important to call the people under your control, those thugs, those bloodthirsty-trigger- happy, straining-atthe- leash, foaming-at-themouth, desperate to harm the election process — they will be brought to law. Already, intelligence agencies have been tracking these people; this I can guarantee you. “So, if you think you can stretch security agencies, I think you’re making a mistake. You will be brought to book. If you think we have a history of not following through with whatever instructions given to us, I think this time you will be in for a real shocker.” Usman Baba, the Inspector general of police (IGP), said some arrests have already been made and that investigations are ongoing.

