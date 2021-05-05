Metro & Crime

52-year-old defiles three daughters, neighbour’s 10-year-old niece

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Kayode Adeniyi, for allegedly defiling his three daughters and the 10-yearold niece of his neighbour.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspect threatened to stab his neighbour’s niece with a knife if she raised the alarm.

 

The PPRO said Adeniyi was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s aunt.

 

 

He said: “The aunt came to the station with the victim and reported that while her niece went to the apartment of the suspect to ask whether his daughter was the person who mistakenly removed the clothes she spread outside, the suspect forcibly dragged her into the room, covered her mouth with a pillow and had sexual intercourse with her.

 

“She explained further that the suspect threatened to kill her with a knife if she made a noise.” Oyeyemi added that on the strength of the report, the DPO Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was arrested.

 

He said: ‘On interrogation, the suspect confessed having carnal knowledge of the victim forcibly. He also admitted that he threatened the victim with a knife and that was why she couldn’t make a noise until he satisfied his sexual urge.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Buraimoh, dies

Posted on Author Reporter

    A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency II, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh is dead. Confirming his death, Hon. Sanni Ganeey Okanlawon from Kosofe Constituency 1, wrote on Facebook “ONE DEATH TOO MANY, TUNDE BURAIMOH, Sun re o”. He was the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy […]
Metro & Crime

Niger: Bandits have sacked 50 villages, says Gov Bello

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger, has disclosed that no fewer than 50 villages in five Local Government Areas of the state have been deserted due to bandits’ attacks. The governor made the disclosure on Monday in Minna while opening a two-day training workshop for local government directors and revenue officers. News Agency of Nigeria […]
Metro & Crime

Akpabio: Govt officials, other stakeholders responsible for NDDC’s failure

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio has blamed government officials and all relevant stakeholders in the Niger Delta region for the past failures of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deliver on its mandate. Akpabio, who is the supervising minister of the NDDC, identified corruption, weak governance and institutional weaknesses, lack of proper […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica