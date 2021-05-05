52-year-old defiles three daughters, neighbour’s 10-year-old niece

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Kayode Adeniyi, for allegedly defiling his three daughters and the 10-yearold niece of his neighbour.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspect threatened to stab his neighbour’s niece with a knife if she raised the alarm.

The PPRO said Adeniyi was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s aunt.

He said: “The aunt came to the station with the victim and reported that while her niece went to the apartment of the suspect to ask whether his daughter was the person who mistakenly removed the clothes she spread outside, the suspect forcibly dragged her into the room, covered her mouth with a pillow and had sexual intercourse with her.

“She explained further that the suspect threatened to kill her with a knife if she made a noise.” Oyeyemi added that on the strength of the report, the DPO Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was arrested.

He said: ‘On interrogation, the suspect confessed having carnal knowledge of the victim forcibly. He also admitted that he threatened the victim with a knife and that was why she couldn’t make a noise until he satisfied his sexual urge.”

