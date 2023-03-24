52-Year-Old Indian Politician Sentenced To Two Years For Defamation

An Indian politician, Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for defamation over his remark about prime Narendra Modi’s surname.

Gandhi, a member of the Indian Parliament was sentenced by the Indian Court on Thursday, March 24.

It would be recalled that in 2019, during an election rally, the 52-year-old politician said, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?” he then went on to name fugitive Indian diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, banned Indian Premier League boss Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi, in his speech.

The Representation of the People Act, 1951, the law that governs elections in India, mandates the disqualification of any politician who is “convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years”

Therefore the court in surat has given Gandhi bail and the sentence adjourn for 30 days.

The leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), filed the criminal defamation case against Gandhi after a speech during the 2019 general election in which the court found Rahul’s comment to be defamatory under IPC section 499 read with 500.

He has been sentenced to two years Imprisonment,“ Ketan Reshamwala, advocate for complainant Purnesh Modi, said.

In court, Gandhi said that he had made the comment to highlight corruption and not against any community

Gandhi who will go up against Modi as one of the main opposition Leaders in the country when he seeks his third term as prime minister now faces the risk of not being able to contest national elections due in 2024 if his conviction is not suspended or overturned by a higher court before the elections.

