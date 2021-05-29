53 killed in Benue, Kaduna attacks

Tragedy again struck in different communities in troubled Benue and Kaduna states with about 53 persons reportedly killed by unknown attacks over the week. 43 persons were on Thursday killed by heavily armed bandits suspected to be Fulani militants in Katsina-Ala and Gwer-West local government areas of Benue State.

Those killed included students of the College of Education (COE) Katsina-Ala and an entertainer, popularly known as WASKID, who was murdered with others along Makurdi- Naka road. More than 5, 000 people, including women and children, are reported to have been displaced from the two local government areas as a result of the attacks while many houses were also reportedly set ablaze by the invaders.

A breakdown of the killings, Saturday Telegraph gathered, showed that over 36 persons were killed at Katsina-Ala while eight persons were murdered in Gwer West with more than 14 others sustaining varying degrees of injuries. Saturday Telegraph learnt that at Katsina-Ala, the attacks were allegedly launched by the militia herders in collaboration with men of the late Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, on Shikaan, Mbagena-Kpav district in the early hours of Thursday.

The attack in Katsina-Ala came barely one week after armed herdsmen allegedly kill over 100 persons in four council wards of Mbayongu, Mbatyura/Mberev, Utange and Yoyo in the area. The Rector of the College of Education (COE) and Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, did not pick their telephone calls when Saturday Telegraph called to obtain their reactions, but the chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area, Mrs. Grace Igbabon, confirmed the attacks on her people. Igbabon said: “Some suspected Fulanis invaded Tinader on the way to Makurdi and attacked villagers and travellers.

“We were holding a stakeholders meeting yesterday (Thursday) between 4pm and 5pm when people from Tinader village called me that there was attack on their village, they said five people were killed. Meanwhile, at least a community leader and nine other persons were killed in separate attacks across Kaduna State.

The killings took place in Chikun, Giwa and Igabi local government areas of the state. The Kaduna State government has also confirmed the killings, warning private schools in high risk security areas to adhere strictly to security advisories from the state government. A security report by the Kaduna State government signed by the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits invaded Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA. Community volunteers engaged the bandits and in the ensuing gun duel, three residents were killed”.

Aruwan said in reaction to the attacks: “Youths of Na’ikko village attacked a nearby Fulani settlement Rugan Abdulmuminu and killed two persons whom they alleged to be involved in the initial attack.” In another incident, armed bandits invaded Dakyauro village, Sabon Birni, Igabi Local Government Area and killed four persons after rustling about 25 cows. Two persons were injured in the attack. Similarly, he said: “A community leader, Dauda Adamu, was killed by bandits at Ungwan Ayaba in Chikun Local Government Area.

‘‘Armed bandits also invaded farmlands on the outskirts of Gigani village, Kerawa, Igabi LGA and rustled about 14 bulls being used by farmers to plough the land. “Receiving these reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai sent condolences to the families of all who lost their lives in the attacks, as he prayed for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery. “The governor noted with deep concern the incidents in Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA, and appealed to residents to embrace recourse to law

