54 Obi support groups inaugurated in Borno

A group under the umbrella, Obedient Support Groups of the Labour Party (LP), has said that the Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi is the candidate to beat, even as the party provides an alternative to the depressed Nigerian masses.

Borno State chairman of the LP, Alhaji Tijjani Goni made this known while inaugurating the 168 member Borno State Council of the Obedient Support Groups at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, on Saturday.

He said: “We are here with 54 different support groups that will be inaugurated to serve in the Borno State Presidential Campaign Council to mobilize people to Vote for our presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, governorship and other candidates of the party.

“People are already tired of the APC and the PDP and our presidential candidate Mr. Peter and the party is providing the third force for the Nigerian masses. Any oppressed Nigerian or dissatisfied with the governance of the APC and PDP would vote for Peter Obi.”

He said contrary to insinuations that the party did not have structure; Alh Tijjani Goni said the party has structures across 27 LGAs and 312 wards of the state and that by next week they will inaugurate the local campaign councils.

He continued. “We are here to inform the good people of Borno State that the presidency of Mr. Peter Obi and Yusuf Ahmad – Datti will ensure security and provide welfare for the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are not in any way intimidated by the APC of PDP as our principal, Mr Peter Obi and the Labour party is the party of the moment.

“The Obi, Datti combination is trusted by Nigerians who have firm support groups access the in the country to carry out the mandates based on their motive to serve, attitude towards service and previous conduct of service.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...