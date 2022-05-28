News

54% of children in Nigeria poor in 7 indicators

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Multidimensional Child Poverty Analysis, a report using Multidimensional Overlapping Deprivation Analysis approach, has revealed that approximately 54 per cent of children in Nigeria are multi-dimensionally poor by facing at least three deprivations across seven dimensions of child rights including nutrition, healthcare, education, water, sanitation, adequate housing, and information.

The report is one of the three reports launched by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo today. The other two reports are: The Situation Analysis of Children in Nigeria and the Monetary Child Poverty in Nigeria, all prepared by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning in collaboration with UNICEF.

Multidimensional poverty in children is more prevalent in the rural (65.7 per cent) than urban areas (28.4 per cent). There are also high state disparities ranging from 14.5 per cent (Lagos) to 81.5 per cent (Sokoto). The monetary child poverty report shows that 47.4 per cent of children face monetary poverty by living in households with expenditure less than N 376.5 a day – national poverty line.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

