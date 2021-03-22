News

54 terrorists, herdsmen killed as ISWAP, Boko Haram clash

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports Comment(0)

Indications emerged last night that 54 terrorists were feared dead, following a supremacy battle between the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and terrorists belonging to the Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram faction at Lake Chad.

 

It was gathered that the clash between the teo groups claimed at least the lives of 54 terrorists and herders within the last one month.

 

A source told PRNigeria that a group of Buduma militants loyal to Shekau’s Boko Haram, on the 3rd of March, embarked on a daring and desperate mission to loot from the ISWAP units.

 

The source said: “The Buduma terrorists linked to Shekau’s Boko Haram moved through a route along riverine border villages popularly known as Kabul and Kandaharinthe Chadianterritory, on two flying boats and attacked a location known as Chikka – a villageadministeredbyISWAP betweenthebordersof Nigeria and the Niger Republic

 

 

