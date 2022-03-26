News

54-year-old blind Nigerian man needs N5m for surgery

A Nigerian technician, Adeniji Sheriff Adesina, 54, who has been diagnosed with retina problem and gone blind, needing urgent eye surgery has appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians, corporate bodies, governments and religions bodies among others to come to his rescue.

The 54 years old man, who became blind in 2020 requires N5m for the eye surgery. Since going blind in 2020, the father of four children has been visiting different medical experts in various hospitals to find solution to the retina problem, without success.

Adesina, who has been confined to his Orile Agege, Lagos home, said he needs N5 million, which doctors say he requires to correct his eye problem, which he said he lacked. He is making passionate appeal to well meaning Nigerians and philanthropists His contact: 08034060376. Bank Account Detail: Access Bank; 0018296736.

 

