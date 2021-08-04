54-year-old man beaten to stupor for allegedly raping disabled teenager

A 54-year-old man, who was caught sexually molesting a physically challenged girl, has been beaten to stupor in Ondo State.

The suspect was beaten by some residents of Aratusi area of Oke-Aro in Akure, the state where the incident happened.

According of sources in the area, the suspect was caught committing the act at an uncompleted building in the area.

The suspect was said to have been saved from the raging residents following the prompt arrival of policemen from the B-Division at Oke-Aro.

The residents in the area ignored the heavy down pour to ensure the suspect was taken to the police station.

Meanwhile, a police source said the victim would be taken to the hospital for treatment to determine his state of health after he was arrested.

The source said the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) at the police headquarters for further proper interrogation and investigation.

Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, could not be reached over the incident.

