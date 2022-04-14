News

5,400 Bauchi farmers to benefit from AU’s agric programme

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

At least 5,400 small scale farmers would soon benefit from African Union Development Agency’s intervention under the New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD), Programme on Agriculture in Bauchi State. This was disclosed by the Bauchi State Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD and Focal Person, Dr. Esther Ahmed, while giving an overview of the programme to the newly appointed Local Government Desk Officers of the intervention in her office on Tuesday. She said the AUDA NEPAD programme is an agricultural and agro-allied intervention programme aimed at strengthening small holder farmers’ capabilities, accelerate productive land restoration and combat desertification.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court frees El-Zakzaky, wife six years after

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

  A Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada on Wednesday freed the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.   In a judgment that lasted for up to eight hours, the court ordered their immediate release from the correctional facility where […]
News Top Stories

AfCFTA: Nigeria to lose N566bn to non-execution

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Manufacturers flay FG’s cold approach   Almost one year after the commencement of trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement begun with Nigeria yet to join the list of countries trading fully, there are indications that the country’s economy would lose about $1.18 billion (N566 billion) by the end of the year. […]
News Top Stories

Parallel congresses in Kebbi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State yesterday conducted two parallel State Congresses as two factions failed to reach a compromise in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.   One of the factions held its congress at Shagalinku Hotel while the other that involved the former Minister of Special Duties, Barr. Kabir Tanimu and National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica