5,400 Bauchi farmers to benefit from AU’s agric programme

At least 5,400 small scale farmers would soon benefit from African Union Development Agency’s intervention under the New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD), Programme on Agriculture in Bauchi State. This was disclosed by the Bauchi State Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD and Focal Person, Dr. Esther Ahmed, while giving an overview of the programme to the newly appointed Local Government Desk Officers of the intervention in her office on Tuesday. She said the AUDA NEPAD programme is an agricultural and agro-allied intervention programme aimed at strengthening small holder farmers’ capabilities, accelerate productive land restoration and combat desertification.

