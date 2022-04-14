5,400 Bauchi farmers to benefit from AU’s agric programme

At least 5,400 small scale farmers would soon benefit from African Union Development Agency’s intervention under the New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD), Programme on Agriculture in Bauchi State. This was disclosed by the Bauchi State Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD and Focal Person, Dr. Esther Ahmed, while giving an overview of the programme to the newly appointed Local Government Desk Officers of the intervention in her office on Tuesday. She said the AUDA NEPAD programme is an agricultural and agro-allied intervention programme aimed at strengthening small holder farmers’ capabilities, accelerate productive land restoration and combat desertification.
Related Articles
Court frees El-Zakzaky, wife six years after
A Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada on Wednesday freed the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat. In a judgment that lasted for up to eight hours, the court ordered their immediate release from the correctional facility where […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AfCFTA: Nigeria to lose N566bn to non-execution
Manufacturers flay FG’s cold approach Almost one year after the commencement of trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement begun with Nigeria yet to join the list of countries trading fully, there are indications that the country’s economy would lose about $1.18 billion (N566 billion) by the end of the year. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Parallel congresses in Kebbi
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State yesterday conducted two parallel State Congresses as two factions failed to reach a compromise in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital. One of the factions held its congress at Shagalinku Hotel while the other that involved the former Minister of Special Duties, Barr. Kabir Tanimu and National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)