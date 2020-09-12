54,000 women to benefit from W’Bank policy, says Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has inaugurated the State’s Steering and Technical Committees for the Nigeria Women Project (NWFP), a World Bank Assisted Programme, while, 54,000 women are expected to be empowered from Ngaski, Maiyama and Argungul local government areas. Bagudu, who said this at an event in Birmin Kebbi, said the state was selected to benefit from the all-important project by the World Bank, in a keen performance-based competition among the Nigerian states.

He said: “The Project is tagged: ‘Performance for Result’ and we must diligently deliver and perform, to sustainably benefit from it. “The World Bank has earmarked over $100 million for the lucky participating states and we cannot afford to lag behind.

“Nothing should be left to chances in ensuring the timely meeting of the set deadlines. Consequently, organisation and keeping records are very important, just like compliance with the World Bank requirements. “We are currently being bogged down by myriad of challenges ranging from COVID- 19, flood disasters and economic crunch, as well as other related health and education malaises. “So, we need to do more, with the little we have at our disposal and the women are at the heart of everything. Therefore, absolute transparency and the involvement of all the intended beneficiaries are key. Women should be number one in all we do.”

