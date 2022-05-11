$56.4m World Bank Largesse: Abia govt has case to answer, lawmaker insists

Member representing Aba South constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, yesterday decried the deplorable condition of the health sector in the state, saying the state government has a case to answer over how the $56 million World Bank grant was spent. Addressing Local Government and Ward Chair-men of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) at the party’s state secretariat in Umuahia, Ichita noted with dismay that the state has more mortuaries than functional hospitals, saying “Abia is under the bondage of bad governance”. He accused the state government of abandoning the health sector, a development, he said, posed existential threat to residents. His words: “The number of mortuaries and funeral homes in Abia is more than the number of hospitals in the state. Go and check, from Osisioma to Umuahia what you will see along the expressway is mortuaries.

“Check again from Umuahia to Aba through the Old road, all that you get on the way is mortuaries and funeral homes except only one health centre at Mbubo. “In Abia State, Thursdays and Fridays have now been converted to burials. Why wouldn’t people die like chickens when workers and pensioners are owed and the economy in a state of comatose? “Go to Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba and you will confirm that the only functional unit in that hospital is the mortuary department.

For 25 months the staff are owed and they have been on strike for 18 months. Why will you be surprised that the ABSU medical school lost NUC accreditation? It’s no longer a question of Hon. Ichita criticising the government even the Nigeria Medical Association is also lamenting over this devastating development.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...