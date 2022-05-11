News

$56.4m World Bank Largesse: Abia govt has case to answer, lawmaker insists

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Member representing Aba South constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, yesterday decried the deplorable condition of the health sector in the state, saying the state government has a case to answer over how the $56 million World Bank grant was spent. Addressing Local Government and Ward Chair-men of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) at the party’s state secretariat in Umuahia, Ichita noted with dismay that the state has more mortuaries than functional hospitals, saying “Abia is under the bondage of bad governance”. He accused the state government of abandoning the health sector, a development, he said, posed existential threat to residents. His words: “The number of mortuaries and funeral homes in Abia is more than the number of hospitals in the state. Go and check, from Osisioma to Umuahia what you will see along the expressway is mortuaries.

“Check again from Umuahia to Aba through the Old road, all that you get on the way is mortuaries and funeral homes except only one health centre at Mbubo. “In Abia State, Thursdays and Fridays have now been converted to burials. Why wouldn’t people die like chickens when workers and pensioners are owed and the economy in a state of comatose? “Go to Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba and you will confirm that the only functional unit in that hospital is the mortuary department.

For 25 months the staff are owed and they have been on strike for 18 months. Why will you be surprised that the ABSU medical school lost NUC accreditation? It’s no longer a question of Hon. Ichita criticising the government even the Nigeria Medical Association is also lamenting over this devastating development.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oshiomhole still relevant in Edo –APC officials

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

D espite the recent set back which the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole suffered with the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC), officials of the party in his home state say he is still relevant in the politics of the state.   In an interview with Sunday […]
News

New Telegraph Correspondent emerges Delta NUJ correspondents’ chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters

New Telegraph Correspondent emerges Delta NUJ correspondents’ chair The Correspondent of the New Telegraph in Delta State, Dominic Adewole Igbekoyi has emerged as the Chairman of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state. Dominic emerged the new chairman after a keenly contested election between him and the Asaba […]
News

Kwara: Man, 40, in NSCDC net  for rustling N40m cows

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

A Fulani herdsman, Ruwa Mojuba, has been arrested by the operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for alleged cattle rustling. The spokesman of the Command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, said the Corps has concluded its investigations in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica